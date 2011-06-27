  1. Home
Used 2008 Kia Sportage LX Features & Specs

Overview
Overview
$19,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,045
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,045
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,045
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,045
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,045
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,045
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,045
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,045
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,045
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,045
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3254 lbs.
Gross weight4519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.5 degrees
Maximum payload1195 lbs.
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Length171.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,045
Exterior Colors
  • Smokey Brown
  • Volcanic Red
  • Royal Jade Green
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry
  • Smart Blue
  • Clear White
  • Satin Silver
  • Steel Silver
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,045
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,045
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,045
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
