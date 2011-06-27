Used 2008 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

great small SUV for the price Will Heater , 06/06/2016 LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful this vehicle has FWD, but with good snow tires it was the best winter auto ever. MPG not great. Having a 2.7 L engine worth getting less milage. I would buy another Sportage. Only been in the shop twice in 8 years other than routine brakes , oil and filter,etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT VALUE! nikki1274 , 02/22/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Great car all in all. I bought it in Feb 09 for $15,000. I was looking at used cars and found this to be cheaper brand new than the used 4 cyl. 07 Ford Escape. I love the way it drives and it looks awesome. VERY SPORTY!!! My only complaints are the tires wore out around 20,000 miles and it cost around $700 to get 4 new ones! Kia told us that the tires for this vehicle are expensive and thats just the way it is. Gas mileage is my other complaint when i fist bought the car I was getting almost 23 on the highway and after replacing the tires with "gas saver" tires I now get about 19.5 highway. No one seems to know why the mileage has gone down. Except for those things I LOVE THIS CAR!

Love my 2008 Sportage Joan , 05/04/2016 LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful There isn't a more reliable vehicle. I've had the car for eight years and never had a problem after more than 90,000 miles. No GM car I've ever had can match that record. No car payment for the past four years and only cost has been regular oil changes. In eight years, changed the battery once and the tires once. Would buy again but the new model does not have the fold down front passenger seat. Thinking of buying a Buick Encore which does have the fold down front passenger seat but not confident it will be as reliable.

Vehicle is Passable, Service Stinks on Ice wschlagel , 07/13/2011 15 of 17 people found this review helpful Vehicle had defect issues with respect to door handles. Within one week, three of the four door handles broke off in my hand. Dealership claimed there was a recall, but used a recent ice storm to slither out of replacing the door handles. Wanted to charge me $500 per door. When asked about the fairness of doing such a thing, dealership shrugged me off and told me "you shouldn't have bought a used car". Vehicle performance is marginal. Acceleration isn't that great, almost no power. Vehicle doesn't seem to handle speeds above 75 very well. Mileage is terrible, but probably good for SUV. Vehicle is roomy, and interior laid out well.