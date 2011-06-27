  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2007 Kia Sportage
  5. Used 2007 Kia Sportage SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Sportage
5(70%)4(17%)3(4%)2(7%)1(2%)
4.5
47 reviews
Write a review
See all Sportages for sale
List Price Range
$2,400 - $8,395
Used Sportage for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good, dependable, first car

zach030283984, 01/24/2015
LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
42 of 44 people found this review helpful

I had a 2007 Kia Sportage as my first car, and got it with 60,000 miles from my father in 2009, who had bought a new car. It was a little under a 150,000 miles when I totaled it the day before Christmas 2014. Slammed into a pickup at about 40 mph and I walked away without a scratch. If you had put a sheet across the window, you would have no idea the car was in a wreck, the cabin wasn't affected, even though the engine was smashed to pieces. I loved that thing to death. I loved it so much I ended up buying a 2005 sportage EX V6 after getting my insurance check. (basically the same car but with all the fancy trims) In that time it never failed to start, never broke down, and ran like a top.

Report Abuse

Very Happy with this car

jacee, 01/01/2013
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought this new in Feb. 2007 with only 4 miles on it. In 5 years I only had one breakdown. The starter went out last year about 50k. I did not try to use the warranty just had it replaced. I have kept up all maint.. Including the expensive timing belt and water pump. That was 1600 but I also replaced the battery and serpintine belt. Anyway the car is not a hot rod but will get you out in traffic. Gas mileage is best at 55 to 60 mph. Drove it on hwy at 75mpg and gas mileage plummeted. Still get about 21 city/hwy. Drive well, very comfortable and love the storage capacity. I am at 66k miles now still no problems.

Report Abuse

Nice little SUV

Ladybug, 06/30/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my '07 Sportage used with 27K miles on it for only $11K from a Ford dealership. While test-driving it, the salesman, who had never been in the car before, exclaimed how much better it rode and how much quieter it is than an Escape. Having had a KIA before, I was more than happy to purchase another one. After 3 months I've been very happy with this car. It's simple and practical, which is what I wanted. I have the 4 cylinder, and it definitely isn't real zippy when entering freeways, but if you don't mind a little engine whine, you can push it without it getting near the redline. Since most of my driving is done on surface roads, the acceleration is more than adequate for my needs.

Report Abuse

My SUV is a top performer and is all mine.

bob defalco, 05/13/2016
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Engine has great pickup and trans shifts smoothly. Cabin is quiet, car runs great. can't believe how great the suspension is. I do not put alot of miles on the car so the 17 miles a gallon does not bother me. The car is 10 years old now and still going strong. Long live my Sportage

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Still going strong and looking GREAT!

JR, 06/08/2017
LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

2007 KIA Shortage. It is now 6\7\2017. I have owned this car since new and have put every one of it's miles which is now 226000. It has preformed near flawlishly for those miles. Basic care mantinence: shocks, tires, brakes, front axels at 200000 miles, belts and spark plugs. Interior still looks great as does the exterior(I'am a bit obsessive about caring for my equipment. Still looks good, in and out, runs strong. NO need to even think about replacing!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sportages for sale

Related Used 2007 Kia Sportage SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles