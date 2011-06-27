Used 2006 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Ever Owned!
I got a good deal on this car and it has been amazing! I've only had it in the shop 4 times in the 130,000 miles I've owned it and none of those were "major" repairs. With regular maintenance and oil changes, this vehicle has been everything I hoped it would be!
The Perfect Car
I have owned 2 KIA's and loved them both. My 2006 Sportage has almost 200k on it and still going strong. I would never buy another kind of car. My next one with be a 4 wheel drive now that I live in the mountains. Thank you KIA keep up the great work! PS Try working on the rear end safety :)
Good car
This was a great mid$ car. Was totaled in crash, and all crumple zones and air bags saved me! Never had any issues with this car. Owned it from 47k to 74k miles. Btw, I paid $9500, and after 14 months, ins paid $8300. Book value went UP even with 27k more miles on it. Avg. 24 mpg mostly freeway. For you gear heads, there is about a 1400 rpm drop between gears. 3800 rpm in 5th gets you about 72 mph on flats. You'll need to drop 1 on hills. Great car for the $.
Great Purchase
Did a ton of research as I was a little hesitant about buying a Kia. My first choice was the Honda CR-V and then the Ford Escape. The Sportage puts both of those to shame, especially the Escape. There is no comparison on the interior or the ride. Once I test drove the Sportage I knew it was the right SUV for me. I love it and can't be happier.
Love this car!
This is the 2nd Kia I have owned, and I my 2nd positive review for this company. I bought my Kia brand new in 2006 with about 16 miles on the odometer. I currently have about 60K on this vehicle and it is still running beautifully. No major problems, decent gas mileage and plenty of room for my husband, two kids and 90-pound labrador retriever. With the 5-speed manual transmission, we don't seem to have the power issues that have been mentioned in previous reviews.
