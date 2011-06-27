Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2006 Sportage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3344 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.5 degrees
Maximum payload1113 lbs.
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Length171.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry
  • Champagne Metallic
  • Steel Silver
  • Clear White
  • Satin Silver
  • Royal Jade Green
  • Smokey Brown
  • Natural Olive
  • Smart Blue
  • Volcanic Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/60R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
