  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2006 Kia Sportage
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Sportage
5(85%)4(8%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
72 reviews
Write a review
See all Sportages for sale
List Price
$3,800
Used Sportage for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car I've Ever Owned!

lmcintyre001@att.net, 01/03/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
32 of 32 people found this review helpful

I got a good deal on this car and it has been amazing! I've only had it in the shop 4 times in the 130,000 miles I've owned it and none of those were "major" repairs. With regular maintenance and oil changes, this vehicle has been everything I hoped it would be!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The Perfect Car

sportagelover2, 12/26/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have owned 2 KIA's and loved them both. My 2006 Sportage has almost 200k on it and still going strong. I would never buy another kind of car. My next one with be a 4 wheel drive now that I live in the mountains. Thank you KIA keep up the great work! PS Try working on the rear end safety :)

Report Abuse

Good car

Stillalive, 09/05/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This was a great mid$ car. Was totaled in crash, and all crumple zones and air bags saved me! Never had any issues with this car. Owned it from 47k to 74k miles. Btw, I paid $9500, and after 14 months, ins paid $8300. Book value went UP even with 27k more miles on it. Avg. 24 mpg mostly freeway. For you gear heads, there is about a 1400 rpm drop between gears. 3800 rpm in 5th gets you about 72 mph on flats. You'll need to drop 1 on hills. Great car for the $.

Report Abuse

Great Purchase

JJ, 11/28/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Did a ton of research as I was a little hesitant about buying a Kia. My first choice was the Honda CR-V and then the Ford Escape. The Sportage puts both of those to shame, especially the Escape. There is no comparison on the interior or the ride. Once I test drove the Sportage I knew it was the right SUV for me. I love it and can't be happier.

Report Abuse

Love this car!

lorijohnston, 07/21/2011
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is the 2nd Kia I have owned, and I my 2nd positive review for this company. I bought my Kia brand new in 2006 with about 16 miles on the odometer. I currently have about 60K on this vehicle and it is still running beautifully. No major problems, decent gas mileage and plenty of room for my husband, two kids and 90-pound labrador retriever. With the 5-speed manual transmission, we don't seem to have the power issues that have been mentioned in previous reviews.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sportages for sale

Related Used 2006 Kia Sportage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles