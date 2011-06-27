Used 2005 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I've ever owned
I love my 2005 Sportage. I've had it since it was 6 months old and it's never given me any problems whatsoever! It's 8 years old now, with 160,000 km and is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Just change the oil and it just keeps on going. Great in the snow too with just all seasons tires. Yay for Kia!!
Don't knock it 'til you try it!
I am impressed. My wife and I have a 2012 Mustang and a 2013 Elantra and decided we wanted a cheap 3rd car to go off-roading and camping. I was so impressed with our Elantra that I decided to look at Sportages and Tucsons. I found that Sportages were listed cheaper, so I tested one. I actually really loved so much about it and so did my wife so we got it for such a good deal. It has so many features for a 2005! We took it up the mountain in 4 inches of fresh snow and it never slipped once--even going up steep hills. It easily tackled rocky and bumpy steep hills, too. I am more than impressed and cannot wait to go camping in the next few months. It has 125,000 miles on it and runs so smooth!
Why I buying another Sportage
The KIA Sportage pleases everyone in our family. The gas mileage is excellent @ 20 in city and 27 hwy with a V6! The ride is absolutely excellent. We enjoy the flexibility of the interior for hauling golf clubs and whatever. The KIA gets many compliments from everyone who rides in it. I am so pleased that after 41,000 miles it has had no issues whatsoever. Just change the oil and put gas in it. I recommend the Sportage to anyone who wants a fun, reliable small SUV.
Never Ever had a problem
The Kia Sportage is great. I have had mine since it came out and never had a single problem with it. it's fun to drive especially when i use the manual with the auto clutch. it gets great gas millage and performs great in snow with its 4wd. all around a great vehicle and i respect Kia because of it's performance and reliability.
2005 Kia Sportage LX 2.7L V6 Automatic
Bought used 3 yrs ago with 48000 on it. Just turned 100,000. I have only needed to replace tires, brakes, & timing belt assembly recommended at 100,000, & rear wheel bearing. I love this little Sportage! Gets 18 to 24 mpg depending on winter or summer. I put tow package on it for my pop up camper, pulls easily. Issues I have is the parking lights burn out constantly, and the hatch door latches are somewhat stuck, odd. Runs great, it's peppy! Regular oil changes & tire rotations are the only "maintenance" I've had to perform. Wish it had a higher towing capacity for the V-6 but learned its because it has a light-duty rear axle. Can't speak for the newer Sportages, but this one is awesome!
