Used 2005 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle I've ever owned pattistolar , 07/18/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I love my 2005 Sportage. I've had it since it was 6 months old and it's never given me any problems whatsoever! It's 8 years old now, with 160,000 km and is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Just change the oil and it just keeps on going. Great in the snow too with just all seasons tires. Yay for Kia!!

Don't knock it 'til you try it! jordans_stang , 03/31/2014 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I am impressed. My wife and I have a 2012 Mustang and a 2013 Elantra and decided we wanted a cheap 3rd car to go off-roading and camping. I was so impressed with our Elantra that I decided to look at Sportages and Tucsons. I found that Sportages were listed cheaper, so I tested one. I actually really loved so much about it and so did my wife so we got it for such a good deal. It has so many features for a 2005! We took it up the mountain in 4 inches of fresh snow and it never slipped once--even going up steep hills. It easily tackled rocky and bumpy steep hills, too. I am more than impressed and cannot wait to go camping in the next few months. It has 125,000 miles on it and runs so smooth!

Why I buying another Sportage BOB PECK , 08/14/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The KIA Sportage pleases everyone in our family. The gas mileage is excellent @ 20 in city and 27 hwy with a V6! The ride is absolutely excellent. We enjoy the flexibility of the interior for hauling golf clubs and whatever. The KIA gets many compliments from everyone who rides in it. I am so pleased that after 41,000 miles it has had no issues whatsoever. Just change the oil and put gas in it. I recommend the Sportage to anyone who wants a fun, reliable small SUV.

Never Ever had a problem clash9898 , 02/21/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The Kia Sportage is great. I have had mine since it came out and never had a single problem with it. it's fun to drive especially when i use the manual with the auto clutch. it gets great gas millage and performs great in snow with its 4wd. all around a great vehicle and i respect Kia because of it's performance and reliability.