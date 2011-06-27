Used 2002 Kia Sportage Base Features & Specs
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.8/316.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|Torque
|127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.78 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|Maximum cargo capacity
|25.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3396 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4278 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|36.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|860 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|36.5 degrees
|Length
|170.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|65 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,220
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|P205/75R15 tires
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,220
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
