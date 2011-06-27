  1. Home
Used 2002 Kia Sportage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.78 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity25.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3396 lbs.
Gross weight4278 lbs.
Angle of approach36.2 degrees
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Angle of departure36.5 degrees
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Blue
  • Pepper Red
  • Evergreen
  • Classic Red
  • Black
  • Bright Platinum
  • Stone Beige
  • White
  • Pewter Gray
  • Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Brown
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
