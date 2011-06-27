Used 2001 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
Why all the bad reviews?
I love my Sportage and plan on keeping it for another 8 yrs or so. I also had issues with the power windows and 'chirping' fan belt but I also had an excellent Dealer to deal with who actually honored my warranty. When I drive in the snow, I can pass ANY car on the road with flying colors!
Problem Child
Purchased a Sportage new, 10 Service calls in the first 6 months of ownership
GOOD RIG FOR THE $
I purchased my Sportage new to replace a nissan that had over 300k on it! My expectations were high and for the most part I am very satisfied. Now my Sportage has 246k miles and as long as I replace the drive belt and change the oil as scheduled I should get much much more out of it. The horsepower is a bit low so I ordered it with a manual 5 spd trans to help make up the difference and the cup holder is a piece of crap but other than that, I love it! My plan now is to retire it from the road and turn it into a toy for offroad!!
Best car ever
I bought my kia new off the lot. It has 97,000 miles and hasn't let me down once. I've ramped it, rolled it , towed with it, drag raced it , hit the mud pits, and drove through Indianapolis on I70 at 115mph . My Kia has taken everything I've thrown at it and keeps coming back for more. I've done 7 oil changes , 1 new set of tires and that's it. We have snowy winters in northern Indiana and it skips right over the drifts. 4 wheel drive is excellent . Its not flashy, it's not powerful, it's basic with no frills. I LOVE IT !!! Would buy it again in a heart beat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Reliability
- Value
Good SUV
We have had this 2001 sportage for over 5 years now, the only motor items we have replaced are the timing belt and items to replace with it, and the starter. We replaced the vacuum 4x4 with aftermarket lockouts, the vacuum 4x4 are junk from the factory. As for the interior, the cup holder and console container lid are trash, wiper started blowing fuses when turning off, replaced fuse with a breaker, right rear window quit working so I unhooked the window motor when I got it to go back up. Other then the few problems we have had, it has been a very dependable LITTLE suv. Due to age and handicap, I'm replacing it with a 2002 Buick P A. I had a 1994 Park Avenue and loved it. The Sportage now has about 136,000 miles on it, runs very good for not having a tune up done to it sense we got it. Normal oil-service done to it and automatic trans still operating like new.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
