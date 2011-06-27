  1. Home
Used 2001 Kia Sportage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sportage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3352 lbs.
Gross weight4278 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65 in.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Pewter Gray
  • Classic Red
  • Black
  • Slate Blue
  • Evergreen
  • Bright Platinum
  • Pepper Red
  • White
  • Stone Beige
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Brown
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
P205/75R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
