  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 2001 Kia Sportage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Kia Sportage Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,645
See Sportage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224/280 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,645
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,645
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room40.9 in.
Rear leg room31 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Length156.4 in.
Curb weight3108 lbs.
Gross weight4156 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65 in.
Maximum payload838 lbs.
Wheel base92.9 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Red
  • Evergreen
  • Pepper Red
  • Silver
  • Pewter Gray
  • Black
  • Slate Blue
  • Bright Platinum
  • White
  • Stone Beige
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Brown
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Null tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
P205/75R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,645
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sportage Inventory

Related Used 2001 Kia Sportage Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles