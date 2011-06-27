Used 2001 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

Why all the bad reviews? TNelson , 08/12/2010 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I love my Sportage and plan on keeping it for another 8 yrs or so. I also had issues with the power windows and 'chirping' fan belt but I also had an excellent Dealer to deal with who actually honored my warranty. When I drive in the snow, I can pass ANY car on the road with flying colors! Report Abuse

Problem Child hyundai_91 , 02/28/2002 29 of 31 people found this review helpful Purchased a Sportage new, 10 Service calls in the first 6 months of ownership Report Abuse

GOOD RIG FOR THE $ RICK , 03/12/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased my Sportage new to replace a nissan that had over 300k on it! My expectations were high and for the most part I am very satisfied. Now my Sportage has 246k miles and as long as I replace the drive belt and change the oil as scheduled I should get much much more out of it. The horsepower is a bit low so I ordered it with a manual 5 spd trans to help make up the difference and the cup holder is a piece of crap but other than that, I love it! My plan now is to retire it from the road and turn it into a toy for offroad!! Report Abuse

Best car ever rodgerowsley , 06/18/2017 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my kia new off the lot. It has 97,000 miles and hasn't let me down once. I've ramped it, rolled it , towed with it, drag raced it , hit the mud pits, and drove through Indianapolis on I70 at 115mph . My Kia has taken everything I've thrown at it and keeps coming back for more. I've done 7 oil changes , 1 new set of tires and that's it. We have snowy winters in northern Indiana and it skips right over the drifts. 4 wheel drive is excellent . Its not flashy, it's not powerful, it's basic with no frills. I LOVE IT !!! Would buy it again in a heart beat. Safety Technology Reliability Value Report Abuse