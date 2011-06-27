Used 2000 Kia Sportage Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/331.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Gross weight4278 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload860.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Violet Mist
  • Evergreen Green
  • Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Garnet Red
  • Classic Red
  • Pewter
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Brown
