Used 2000 Kia Sportage Base w/Soft Top Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/280.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room40.9 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity39 cu.ft.
Length156.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Gross weight4156 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload838.0 lbs.
Wheel base92.9 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Green
  • White
  • Classic Red
  • Pewter
  • Violet Mist
  • Garnet Red
  • Black
  • Cobalt Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray
