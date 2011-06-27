Used 1999 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews

Former Kia Sportage Owner Allworld , 02/03/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I owned a 1999 Kia Sportage for 18 months until I was hit by a drunk driver two months ago; the car was totaled. I purchased the car with 93,000 miles on it. My thoughts. Although my car was in the shop frequently, I chalked it up to the age of the car. 1.Alternator replaced. 2.Hose replaced leading from gas filler cap to the gas tank. 3.Fan Belts replaced. 4.Tires replaced. 5.Wire replaced under hood leading to starter. 6.A/C duct cleaned twice due to bad smell. 7.Stick shift knob replaced. 8.Electric motors to both rear windows replaced. $300.0 9.Valve cover gasket replaced along with other components $533.00 10.Engine service light was always on; mechanics couldn't fix it Report Abuse

1999 kia sportage mike6801 , 09/20/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I just had to post this to you people who are unfortunate enough to own a 99" kia you more than likely having problems. If your car is loosing power giving different codes one thing that really should be replaced is the throttle position sensor it for some odd reason this was never a code after replacing aic,coils,plugs,batteries, and fuel pump with no changes and then by accident I bumped the tps and voila the kia is a new car to drive. Good luck Report Abuse

Never own a KIA EVER EVER EVER gin9 , 03/25/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My 1999 Kia Sportage hasn't been anything except a total hassle since I bought it used 2 years ago. In the 2 years Ive owned the vehicle Ive had in out of the shop maybe 6 months the whole time. I just had a total overhaul done on it. They rebuilt the engine a new heater core break work YOU NAME IT and it has been done. The mechanic calls me today and tell me that its STILL sputtering and if its to the fuel pump then I am back to square one with this worthless vehicle. Ive put 5 grand into this car hoping everytime I WILL B REPAIRED and its yet to run correctly. I don't know when I will get it back on the roads if EVER. Report Abuse

Owner of a GREAT Sportage! krystih1976 , 07/25/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased my 99 Sportage used in 2005 with 83k miles. Over the past 7+ years of ownership, I can honestly say this - most reliable car I have EVER owned! Only had a few maintenance issues (timing belt @ 125k miles plus gaskets, wires, belts and tires) Today I have 220k miles and still going strong. I will not get rid of it, absolutely a good car/suv and will definitely buy another KIA! Report Abuse