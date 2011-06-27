Used 1999 Kia Sportage Base w/Soft Top Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/294.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length156.4 in.
Gross weight4156 lbs.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload838.0 lbs.
Wheel base92.9 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Evergreen Green
  • White
  • Black
  • Garnet Red
  • Classic Red
  • Violet Mist
  • Pewter
Interior Colors
  • Gray
