Used 1999 Kia Sportage Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|268.6/331.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front hip room
|52.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|170.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3186 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4278 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|860.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|68.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
