Estimated values
1999 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,066
|$1,337
|Clean
|$479
|$952
|$1,197
|Average
|$364
|$724
|$918
|Rough
|$249
|$495
|$639
Estimated values
1999 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,070
|$1,337
|Clean
|$491
|$956
|$1,197
|Average
|$373
|$727
|$918
|Rough
|$256
|$498
|$639
Estimated values
1999 Kia Sportage 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,067
|$1,337
|Clean
|$481
|$953
|$1,197
|Average
|$366
|$725
|$918
|Rough
|$250
|$496
|$639
Estimated values
1999 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,102
|$1,337
|Clean
|$572
|$984
|$1,197
|Average
|$435
|$748
|$918
|Rough
|$297
|$512
|$639
Estimated values
1999 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,055
|$1,337
|Clean
|$450
|$942
|$1,197
|Average
|$342
|$716
|$918
|Rough
|$234
|$490
|$639
Estimated values
1999 Kia Sportage 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,073
|$1,337
|Clean
|$497
|$958
|$1,197
|Average
|$378
|$728
|$918
|Rough
|$259
|$499
|$639