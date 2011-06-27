Used 1999 Kia Sportage for Sale

  • New Listing
    $1,995

    2002 Kia Sportage Base

    232,742 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee

    New Arrival! This model has many valuable options -Power Locks -Power Windows Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Kia Sportage with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJB723525157088
    Stock: K20415A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,990

    2005 Kia Sportage EX

    158,633 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado

    With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Kia Sportage EX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF723957103368
    Stock: 10057
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $4,980

    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    STOP IN TODAY!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJE723567267821
    Stock: A4053
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,999

    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    117,509 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado

    Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Kia Sportage LX is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe. One Owner V6 4X4! This well-maintained Kia Sportage LX comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. This low mileage Kia Sportage has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This wonderfully maintained Kia Sportage is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJE723967195635
    Stock: 67195635
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $2,984

    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    193,054 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Dennis Public Garage - Newark / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF723967208042
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,499

    2006 Kia Sportage EX

    198,213 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington

    Sold brand new at Lia of Puyallup, this Car-Fax Certified 2 owner has had meticulous service including a replaced timing belt. Completely loaded with options this AWD V-6, EX has it all. Power sunroof, real leather upholstery, plus power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt, cruise, alloy wheels and a AM/FM/CD player. Looking for a solid safe car to go over the pass this winter? This beauty will provide safety and reliability at a very low price.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJE723467262416
    Stock: 20-132
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,800

    2006 Kia Sportage EX

    119,224 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Branch Avenue Auto Sales - Clinton / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage EX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF723667285693
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,900Great Deal | $1,757 below market

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    97,164 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2007 Kia Sportage LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sportage features the following options: Upper & lower rear child seat restraints (LATCH system), Tinted windshield w/sunband, Tilt steering wheel, Sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors, Split-hatch tailgate-inc: flip open glass, Silver roof rails, Rubber-lined center console bin, Remote fuel door release, Rear window wiper/washer, and Rear window defogger. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF724277372114
    Stock: 26242
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-11-2020

  • $5,990

    2007 Kia Sportage EX

    95,678 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Brothers Auto Sales - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    Volcanic Red 2007 Kia Sportage EX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Sportmatic 2.7L V6 DOHC 24VFully Serviced & Inspected!, Local Trade, Sunroof, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, ABS brakes, AM/FM/Cassette/CD/MP3 Stereo w/6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.Recent Arrival! 19/25 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle is a member of the Brothers Budget Buy Program either because of excessive age, miles, or condition and they don`t fit our normal inventory standards which is a fully serviced, 1 owner, 1 to 3 year old, off lease or fleet, clean CARFAX, midwest vehicles. They are offered at auction pricing in the condition they were traded in. All of or Budget Buys have gone through a thorough multi point inspection which includes Oil and Filter change. This car will be offered to the general public for a limited time until sold or sent to auction.Brothers Auto Sales Has Been Serving South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and The Surrounding Area For Almost 24 Years! Please Contact Us For Your No Hassle Experience and Save Time In The Store By Starting The Process Online. We Look Forward To Taking Care Of Your Car Needs Today and In The Future! Free Carfax Report! Financing (WAC) and Vehicle Service Contract Options Available!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF723877308831
    Stock: T07K8831
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $5,988

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    118,441 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida

    Natural Olive Metallic  2007 Kia Sportage LX! 2.0 ltr. 4 cylinder enginewith an automatic transmission! Fully loaded with all power options like power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise AM FM CD Audio and ice cold A/C. Fold up/down rear seats absolutely flawless pristine seats and interior. Factory alloy wheels with real nice tires. Runs and drives excellent. Clean Carfax clean title no rust no accidents odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited. Only 5988.00! Call to schedule a test drive. 727 510 6345 5242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 33709 2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER! BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY! A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF724677429334
    Stock: J1148
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,833

    2007 Kia Sportage EX

    90,108 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GT Motor Cars - Bellmore / New York

    EXTRA CLEAN SPORTAGE EX 4X4 WITH 90,000 WELL MAINTAINED MILES. 3 OWNERS WITH A CLEAN PERFECT CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. VERY NICELY EQUIPPED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOON ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. RUNS AND DRIVES AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS. GIVE US A CALL OR E-MAIL FOR A CLOSER LOOK AND TEST DRIVE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJE723777301923
    Stock: 301923
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,990

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    129,120 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Vehicle Connections - Waukesha / Wisconsin

    NO PRESSURE SALES ! Just arrived is this this extremely well taken care of Kia Sportage LX ,All Wheel Drive, with a clean CARFAX. Fully loaded with power windows, power locks, ice cold A/C, tilt wheel, cruise control, prmium wheels, and a CD player. New tires, new A/C compressor, good brakes and exhaust. Very clean inside and out and ready to go with only a 129,000 miles. Runs, drives and shows excellent. Financing available, call today at 262-271-2515. See other great vehicles like this at www.vehicleconnectionswi.com We are rated A+ with the BBB.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJE723077425404
    Stock: 370
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,900

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    150,916 miles
    Delivery available*

    Davenport Used Car Superstore - Davenport / Iowa

    SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, we’re here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle you’re interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions...... If you've been searching for just the right Vehicle, then stop your search right here. This is a super SUV that is guaranteed to keep on chugging along for years and years. You will not be disappointed when you see this SUV... Does it all!! This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work.. Optional equipment includes: Carpeted Floor Mats.... See dealer for details, prices subject to change and expire at end of day, prices online are not a binding agreement.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF724977389010
    Stock: P51498A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-02-2020

  • $7,451

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    100,069 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas

    CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Non-Smoker, AUX PORTAL, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V.2007 Kia Sportage Clear White LX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Sportmatic 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF723577320791
    Stock: C125882A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $2,999

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    223,017 miles
    Delivery available*

    Champion Chevrolet - Johnson City / Tennessee

    4WD. All pricing is before tax, tag, $599 dealer fee. Thank you for shopping with Champion Chevrolet Cadillac in Johnson City, TN! Our mission is to provide you the best car buying experience ever! We have a friendly, experienced, and low pressure sales staff that will work hard to earn your business. It does not stop there, our Certified Service Department will keep your vehicle running like a sewing machine for years to come. We have walk in quick lube service, shuttle service, and a loaner program to make servicing your vehicle as convenient as possible. Champion Chevrolet Cadillac, we hope to leave you asking 'how do they do that'!? Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJE724477416357
    Stock: P1599
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $5,500

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    123,791 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan

    Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJE723977425062
    Stock: A4616
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,795

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    149,755 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    River City Auto Sales - Cottage Hills / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF724677420066
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,854

    2007 Kia Sportage LX

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen Of Lee's Summit - Lees Summit / Missouri

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNDJF724977326537
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

