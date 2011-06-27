Used 1999 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$1,995
2002 Kia Sportage Base232,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! This model has many valuable options -Power Locks -Power Windows Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Sportage with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJB723525157088
Stock: K20415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,990
2005 Kia Sportage EX158,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Kia Sportage EX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723957103368
Stock: 10057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,980
2006 Kia Sportage LXNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
STOP IN TODAY!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723567267821
Stock: A4053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2006 Kia Sportage LX117,509 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Kia Sportage LX is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe. One Owner V6 4X4! This well-maintained Kia Sportage LX comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. This low mileage Kia Sportage has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This wonderfully maintained Kia Sportage is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723967195635
Stock: 67195635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,984
2006 Kia Sportage LX193,054 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dennis Public Garage - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723967208042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,499
2006 Kia Sportage EX198,213 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Sold brand new at Lia of Puyallup, this Car-Fax Certified 2 owner has had meticulous service including a replaced timing belt. Completely loaded with options this AWD V-6, EX has it all. Power sunroof, real leather upholstery, plus power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt, cruise, alloy wheels and a AM/FM/CD player. Looking for a solid safe car to go over the pass this winter? This beauty will provide safety and reliability at a very low price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723467262416
Stock: 20-132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,800
2006 Kia Sportage EX119,224 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Branch Avenue Auto Sales - Clinton / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage EX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723667285693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,900Great Deal | $1,757 below market
2007 Kia Sportage LX97,164 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2007 Kia Sportage LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sportage features the following options: Upper & lower rear child seat restraints (LATCH system), Tinted windshield w/sunband, Tilt steering wheel, Sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors, Split-hatch tailgate-inc: flip open glass, Silver roof rails, Rubber-lined center console bin, Remote fuel door release, Rear window wiper/washer, and Rear window defogger. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724277372114
Stock: 26242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $5,990
2007 Kia Sportage EX95,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brothers Auto Sales - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Volcanic Red 2007 Kia Sportage EX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Sportmatic 2.7L V6 DOHC 24VFully Serviced & Inspected!, Local Trade, Sunroof, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, ABS brakes, AM/FM/Cassette/CD/MP3 Stereo w/6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.Recent Arrival! 19/25 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle is a member of the Brothers Budget Buy Program either because of excessive age, miles, or condition and they don`t fit our normal inventory standards which is a fully serviced, 1 owner, 1 to 3 year old, off lease or fleet, clean CARFAX, midwest vehicles. They are offered at auction pricing in the condition they were traded in. All of or Budget Buys have gone through a thorough multi point inspection which includes Oil and Filter change. This car will be offered to the general public for a limited time until sold or sent to auction.Brothers Auto Sales Has Been Serving South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and The Surrounding Area For Almost 24 Years! Please Contact Us For Your No Hassle Experience and Save Time In The Store By Starting The Process Online. We Look Forward To Taking Care Of Your Car Needs Today and In The Future! Free Carfax Report! Financing (WAC) and Vehicle Service Contract Options Available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723877308831
Stock: T07K8831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $5,988
2007 Kia Sportage LX118,441 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Natural Olive Metallic 2007 Kia Sportage LX! 2.0 ltr. 4 cylinder enginewith an automatic transmission! Fully loaded with all power options like power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise AM FM CD Audio and ice cold A/C. Fold up/down rear seats absolutely flawless pristine seats and interior. Factory alloy wheels with real nice tires. Runs and drives excellent. Clean Carfax clean title no rust no accidents odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited. Only 5988.00! Call to schedule a test drive. 727 510 6345 5242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 33709 2019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER! BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY! A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724677429334
Stock: J1148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,833
2007 Kia Sportage EX90,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GT Motor Cars - Bellmore / New York
EXTRA CLEAN SPORTAGE EX 4X4 WITH 90,000 WELL MAINTAINED MILES. 3 OWNERS WITH A CLEAN PERFECT CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. VERY NICELY EQUIPPED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOON ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. RUNS AND DRIVES AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS. GIVE US A CALL OR E-MAIL FOR A CLOSER LOOK AND TEST DRIVE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723777301923
Stock: 301923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,990
2007 Kia Sportage LX129,120 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vehicle Connections - Waukesha / Wisconsin
NO PRESSURE SALES ! Just arrived is this this extremely well taken care of Kia Sportage LX ,All Wheel Drive, with a clean CARFAX. Fully loaded with power windows, power locks, ice cold A/C, tilt wheel, cruise control, prmium wheels, and a CD player. New tires, new A/C compressor, good brakes and exhaust. Very clean inside and out and ready to go with only a 129,000 miles. Runs, drives and shows excellent. Financing available, call today at 262-271-2515. See other great vehicles like this at www.vehicleconnectionswi.com We are rated A+ with the BBB.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723077425404
Stock: 370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900
2007 Kia Sportage LX150,916 milesDelivery available*
Davenport Used Car Superstore - Davenport / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, we’re here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle you’re interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions...... If you've been searching for just the right Vehicle, then stop your search right here. This is a super SUV that is guaranteed to keep on chugging along for years and years. You will not be disappointed when you see this SUV... Does it all!! This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work.. Optional equipment includes: Carpeted Floor Mats.... See dealer for details, prices subject to change and expire at end of day, prices online are not a binding agreement.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724977389010
Stock: P51498A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $7,451
2007 Kia Sportage LX100,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Non-Smoker, AUX PORTAL, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V.2007 Kia Sportage Clear White LX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Sportmatic 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723577320791
Stock: C125882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $2,999
2007 Kia Sportage LX223,017 milesDelivery available*
Champion Chevrolet - Johnson City / Tennessee
4WD. All pricing is before tax, tag, $599 dealer fee. Thank you for shopping with Champion Chevrolet Cadillac in Johnson City, TN! Our mission is to provide you the best car buying experience ever! We have a friendly, experienced, and low pressure sales staff that will work hard to earn your business. It does not stop there, our Certified Service Department will keep your vehicle running like a sewing machine for years to come. We have walk in quick lube service, shuttle service, and a loaner program to make servicing your vehicle as convenient as possible. Champion Chevrolet Cadillac, we hope to leave you asking 'how do they do that'!? Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE724477416357
Stock: P1599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $5,500
2007 Kia Sportage LX123,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723977425062
Stock: A4616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,795
2007 Kia Sportage LX149,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
River City Auto Sales - Cottage Hills / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724677420066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,854
2007 Kia Sportage LXNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of Lee's Summit - Lees Summit / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF724977326537
Certified Pre-Owned: No