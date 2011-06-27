  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 1998 Kia Sportage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Kia Sportage Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sportage
Overview
See Sportage Inventory
See Sportage Inventory
See Sportage Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg17/21 mpg17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/331.8 mi.268.6/331.8 mi.268.6/331.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm130 hp @ 5500 rpm130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.31.1 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.170.3 in.170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3186 lbs.3352 lbs.3186 lbs.
Gross weight4278 lbs.4278 lbs.4278 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.25.8 cu.ft.25.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Maximum payload860.0 lbs.860.0 lbs.860.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
See Sportage InventorySee Sportage InventorySee Sportage Inventory

Related Used 1998 Kia Sportage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles