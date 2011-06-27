Used 1998 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews
don't buy
30,000 miles time belt shredded, 12,000 miles replaced heater fan, 45,000 miles tires dry rotted and manufacturer (Hankook)refused to adjust, no power, 70,000 miles exhaust system replaced,uncomfortable to ride long distance, paint peeled off fender and running board mud shields, manufacturer would not discuss, Difficult to get to the sparkplugs to replace, etc
VERY UNSAFE VEHICLE
DO NOT BUY, VERY UNSAFE, HIT POLE AT 25 MPH, TOTALED CAR, SPEND 1 WEEK IN HOSPITAL, CAN NOT BELIEVE I PUT MY SON IN THIS CAR. SPENT MORE TIME IN SHOP THAN I DROVE IT. RUSTED OUT BACK END, 4 WD WENT OUT TWICE, DOOR HANDLES WOULD NOT WORK, FUEL TANK, FUEL PUMP, SPARK PLUGS, BATTERY, WIPERS, FRONT BRAKES, COIL WIRE, STARTER, WASHER NOZZLES, YOU NAME IT.
Poor Purchase!
I bought th 98 Sportage thinking it was a cute little sporty 4-wheel drive that I would find useful. Unfortunately it wasn't useful because something was broke on it every 3-6 months. I wasn't impressed with the service of the dealership either. Now at 60,000 I'm faced with trading it in because of the horrible problems I'm facing. The warranty is no longer effective and the repairs are just too expensive. I'll be paying my way out of this for quite some time.
REPAIRS ADDING UP!
I purchased my Sportage two years used- it had 39,000 miles-high. Owned the car 9 years and have only put 52,000 miles on. The dealer services do little to take care of the car-better to find a good independent. At 60,000 miles, it needed front wheel bearings packed,new timing belt,drive belts,& new battery. At 78,000 miles, the radiator overheated; I had replaced the radiator,thermostat,fan clutch,and a cooling system power flush-cost $1200. Car has always had poor, vibrating brakes that I've had repaired numerous times to no avail. The engine leaks oil - I've had this partially fixed twice for $$$ but still leaks. The 4 WD failed some time back but the indicator light says its working.
the biggest mistake i ever did
when i purchesed the car on march 26 2002i had nothing but i major problems and still does and they can never find a problem i would never recomend to any one or but it my self kia again or deal with thatg dealership they take advantage of people i wish i never got this car it still have more problems than i know what to do with
Sponsored cars related to the Sportage
Related Used 1998 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid