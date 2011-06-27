Used 1998 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

don't buy rodeodog , 06/27/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 30,000 miles time belt shredded, 12,000 miles replaced heater fan, 45,000 miles tires dry rotted and manufacturer (Hankook)refused to adjust, no power, 70,000 miles exhaust system replaced,uncomfortable to ride long distance, paint peeled off fender and running board mud shields, manufacturer would not discuss, Difficult to get to the sparkplugs to replace, etc Report Abuse

VERY UNSAFE VEHICLE TJJTRUCKER , 01/13/2004 5 of 6 people found this review helpful DO NOT BUY, VERY UNSAFE, HIT POLE AT 25 MPH, TOTALED CAR, SPEND 1 WEEK IN HOSPITAL, CAN NOT BELIEVE I PUT MY SON IN THIS CAR. SPENT MORE TIME IN SHOP THAN I DROVE IT. RUSTED OUT BACK END, 4 WD WENT OUT TWICE, DOOR HANDLES WOULD NOT WORK, FUEL TANK, FUEL PUMP, SPARK PLUGS, BATTERY, WIPERS, FRONT BRAKES, COIL WIRE, STARTER, WASHER NOZZLES, YOU NAME IT. Report Abuse

Poor Purchase! Wendy , 04/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought th 98 Sportage thinking it was a cute little sporty 4-wheel drive that I would find useful. Unfortunately it wasn't useful because something was broke on it every 3-6 months. I wasn't impressed with the service of the dealership either. Now at 60,000 I'm faced with trading it in because of the horrible problems I'm facing. The warranty is no longer effective and the repairs are just too expensive. I'll be paying my way out of this for quite some time. Report Abuse

REPAIRS ADDING UP! OUCH!! , 08/04/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my Sportage two years used- it had 39,000 miles-high. Owned the car 9 years and have only put 52,000 miles on. The dealer services do little to take care of the car-better to find a good independent. At 60,000 miles, it needed front wheel bearings packed,new timing belt,drive belts,& new battery. At 78,000 miles, the radiator overheated; I had replaced the radiator,thermostat,fan clutch,and a cooling system power flush-cost $1200. Car has always had poor, vibrating brakes that I've had repaired numerous times to no avail. The engine leaks oil - I've had this partially fixed twice for $$$ but still leaks. The 4 WD failed some time back but the indicator light says its working. Report Abuse