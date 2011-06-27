Estimated values
1998 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$513
|$1,059
|$1,337
|Clean
|$457
|$944
|$1,196
|Average
|$346
|$714
|$914
|Rough
|$234
|$485
|$632
Estimated values
1998 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,038
|$1,337
|Clean
|$403
|$926
|$1,196
|Average
|$305
|$701
|$914
|Rough
|$207
|$475
|$632
Estimated values
1998 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$457
|$1,040
|$1,337
|Clean
|$407
|$927
|$1,196
|Average
|$308
|$701
|$914
|Rough
|$209
|$476
|$632
Estimated values
1998 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,038
|$1,337
|Clean
|$403
|$926
|$1,196
|Average
|$305
|$701
|$914
|Rough
|$207
|$475
|$632