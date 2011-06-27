Estimated values
1997 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,037
|$1,334
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,193
|Average
|$304
|$698
|$911
|Rough
|$205
|$472
|$628
