Used 1996 Kia Sportage Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.8/316.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55 cu.ft.
|Length
|159.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3159 lbs.
|Height
|65.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1115.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|104.4 in.
|Width
|68.2 in.
