Used 1996 Kia Sportage EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.8/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55 cu.ft.
Length159.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3159 lbs.
Height65.2 in.
Maximum payload1115.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
