Used 1996 Kia Sportage Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sportage
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191918
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/347.6 mi.268.6/347.6 mi.252.8/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG191918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm114 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower94 hp @ 5000 rpm94 hp @ 5000 rpm130 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circlenono34.8 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.31.1 in.31.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55 cu.ft.55 cu.ft.55 cu.ft.
Length159.4 in.159.4 in.159.4 in.
Curb weight3159 lbs.3159 lbs.3159 lbs.
Height65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Wheel base104.4 in.104.4 in.104.4 in.
Width68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum towing capacitynono2000 lbs.
Maximum payloadnono1115.0 lbs.
