Used 1995 Kia Sportage Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sportage
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg17/21 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/347.6 mi.268.6/331.8 mi.268.6/316.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG191918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm114 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm134 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower139 hp @ 6000 rpm94 hp @ 5000 rpm139 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.31.1 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55 cu.ft.55 cu.ft.55 cu.ft.
Length159.4 in.159.4 in.159.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3280 lbs.3069 lbs.3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.25.8 cu.ft.25.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Maximum payload859.0 lbs.1115.0 lbs.859.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.4 in.104.4 in.104.4 in.
Width68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
