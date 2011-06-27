Used 1995 Kia Sportage Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/22 mpg
|17/21 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|284.4/347.6 mi.
|268.6/331.8 mi.
|268.6/316.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|134 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|114 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|134 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|139 hp @ 6000 rpm
|94 hp @ 5000 rpm
|139 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.1 in.
|31.1 in.
|31.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55 cu.ft.
|55 cu.ft.
|55 cu.ft.
|Length
|159.4 in.
|159.4 in.
|159.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3280 lbs.
|3069 lbs.
|3280 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.8 cu.ft.
|25.8 cu.ft.
|25.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|859.0 lbs.
|1115.0 lbs.
|859.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|104.4 in.
|104.4 in.
|104.4 in.
|Width
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
Related Used 1995 Kia Sportage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles