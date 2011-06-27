Skip to main content
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid EX Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Sportage Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,990
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG38 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)38/38 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.6/520.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower227 hp
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,053 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
EX Premium Package +$1,500
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protection +$115
Cargo Tray +$115
Cargo Cover +$150
Interior Lighting +$300
Cargo Mat +$95
Cargo Net, Dual Hybrid +$50
Carpet Floor Mats +$155
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front Skid Plate - Metal +$200
Mud Guards +$120
Wheel Locks +$60
Tow Hitch w/Harness +$500
Cross Bars +$360
Side Steps +$690
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.9 degrees
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,896 lbs.
Gross weight4,949 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
Length183.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,053 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Fusion Black
  • Vesta Blue
  • Gravity Gray
Interior Colors
  • Saturn Black, leatherette
  • Misty Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
