  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Spectra
  4. Used 2008 Kia Spectra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Kia Spectra SX Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Spectra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,995
See Spectra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,995
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,995
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Front track58.9 in.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume109.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Electric Orange
  • Silver
  • Spark Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,995
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Spectra Inventory

Related Used 2008 Kia Spectra SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles