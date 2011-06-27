  1. Home
Used 2004 Kia Spectra LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Spectra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Front track58.9 in.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight2767 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume97 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronze
  • Ebony Black
  • Ice Blue
  • Clear White
  • Imperial Blue
  • Radiant Red
  • Clear Silver
  • Sand Beige
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
