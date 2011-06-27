  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Spectra
  4. Used 2004 Kia Spectra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Kia Spectra GS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Spectra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,015
See Spectra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,015
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Torque119 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,015
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,015
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,015
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,015
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room54 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Front track58.1 in.
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2686 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.14 in.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume92.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Gray
  • Classic Red
  • Stone Beige
  • Evergreen
  • Black
  • Silver
  • Clear White
  • Pepper Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,015
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,015
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,015
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Spectra Inventory

Related Used 2004 Kia Spectra GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles