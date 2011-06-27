  1. Home
Used 2003 Kia Spectra LS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque119 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2728 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.14 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume94.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Red
  • Pepper Red
  • Pewter Grey
  • Clear White
  • Slate Blue
  • Evergreen
  • Silver
  • Stone Beige
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
