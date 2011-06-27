Used 2002 Kia Spectra Consumer Reviews

Been a great little car libertyswanson , 03/23/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Kia Spectra in 2006 with 60k miles on it. It now has over 220k. Most of the work as been regular maintenance. I just put in a new head gasket and my clutch is starting to pop. It has been great in the snow (I drive a 100 miles a day in Colorado). And has always started. I've replaced the alternator (no big deal), scheduled timing belts, and front wheel bearings. The back struts are gone and there are a lot of rattles developing. The arm rest is very uncomfortable and my wife hates the seats. But it has been very very dependable. Gas mileage right now is about 35 to 38 mpg. I'm moving up in car class, but have daughter turning 16 and it will be a good first car for her. Report Abuse

Kia Specrta GSX sporty90 , 04/07/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful All and all this car is great for the money, the performance of this car is amazing in my eyes. Fun to drive, with its rated 125 horsepower, add a little aftermarket adjustments this car could have a great future. never had a problem for the engine. now at 109,000 miles still drives like brand new!!!! Report Abuse

Great Small car but can be pricey Benjamin , 08/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Recently i bought my 2002 Kia Spectra, so far its been a great little car and even with a 153,000 miles on it it still has a lot of its kick still in it, cant burn out but it tries like hell to, but the only things i have had to done lately is servicing when bought the car it had no air filter and the spark plugs were bad so changed all that and it seemed like it had a new life in it, but recently the front right tire seemed like it was going to fall off due to a tire shop so i had to spend 500 dollars to get all that fixed but ever since then best little car i ever owned and gas mileage is great get a 100 miles to a forth of a tank plus it tries to be sporty at times. Report Abuse

Worst Car Ever MS , 09/21/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has been nothing but issues since it was purchased. It had only 60,000 miles on it which is generally ok and since it wasn't a car for commuting, the mileage wasn't a big deal. After replacing the brake lights- needed new wiring harness, the brake system, the passenger side window that decided to not roll up one day. and various "check engine" lights and sensors later, the Kia WAS working. But alas, now the driver side window fell down by itself while parked in my driveway. It's not even worth the money that's already been dumped into it so at this point, I'm hoping the broken window gives someone some incentive to steal it. Report Abuse