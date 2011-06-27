2022 Kia Soul Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LXLX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Cash - Expires 08/02/2021
- $400 Military for Lease - Expires 08/02/2021
- $400 Military for Retail - Expires 08/02/2021
Customer $ OfferRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 07/07/2021
- End
- 08/02/2021
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 07/07/2021
- End
- 08/02/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 07/07/2021
- End
- 08/02/2021
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 08/02/2021
- Special APR - Expires 08/02/2021
Alternative APR
Special APR Month term Start End 4.25% 48 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 4.25% 60 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 4.5% 66 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 4.25% 36 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 5.5% 75 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 5.25% 72 07/07/2021 08/02/2021
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 2.9% 72 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 3.9% 75 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 3.9% 84 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 0.9% 48 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 0.9% 60 07/07/2021 08/02/2021 1.9% 66 07/07/2021 08/02/2021
