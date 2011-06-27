  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Soul
  4. 2022 Kia Soul
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Kia Soul Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Kia Soul

LX

LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

  • Customer $ Offer

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    07/07/2021
    End
    08/02/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    07/07/2021
    End
    08/02/2021

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    07/07/2021
    End
    08/02/2021

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance

    4.25% APR financing for 36 months at $29.63 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.25% APR financing for 48 months at $22.69 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.25% APR financing for 60 months at $18.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.5% APR financing for 66 months at $17.13 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.25% APR financing for 72 months at $16.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.5% APR financing for 75 months at $15.78 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    4.25%4807/07/202108/02/2021
    4.25%6007/07/202108/02/2021
    4.5%6607/07/202108/02/2021
    4.25%3607/07/202108/02/2021
    5.5%7507/07/202108/02/2021
    5.25%7207/07/202108/02/2021

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 84 months at $13.62 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3607/07/202108/02/2021
    2.9%7207/07/202108/02/2021
    3.9%7507/07/202108/02/2021
    3.9%8407/07/202108/02/2021
    0.9%4807/07/202108/02/2021
    0.9%6007/07/202108/02/2021
    1.9%6607/07/202108/02/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
8 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Soul
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

All 2022 Kia Soul Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Kia Soul in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Kia Soul info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Other models