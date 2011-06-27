  1. Home
2021 Kia Soul EX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Soul
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.4/471.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,250
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,250
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,250
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protectionyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,250
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Cross Barsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Puddle Lampsyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Maximum cargo capacity62.1 cu.ft.
Length165.2 in.
Curb weight2844 lbs.
Gross weight4023 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1179 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Black
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Inferno Red
  • Gravity Gray
  • Undercover Green
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray Two-Tone, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,250
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,250
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

