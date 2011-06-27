  1. Home
2021 Kia Soul X-Line Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Soul
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.4/471.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
EC Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Puddle Lampsyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62.1 cu.ft.
Length165.2 in.
Curb weight2844 lbs.
Gross weight4023 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1179 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mars Orange/Cherry Black
  • Neptune Blue/Cherry Black
  • Inferno Red
  • Gravity Gray
  • Undercover Green
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
