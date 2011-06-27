  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Soul + Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.0/426.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Primo Lit Packageyes
Audio Packageyes
Special Edition (Mysterious Blue) Packageyes
Special Edition (1 Millionth) Packageyes
Designer's Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,400
EC Mirror Compass and Homelinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Sport Pedalsyes
Illuminated Scuff Plateyes
Cargo Tray and Seatback Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Cross Barsyes
Rear Bumper Applique (Clear)yes
Puddle Lightsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Length163.0 in.
Curb weight3163 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height63.5 in.
EPA interior volume119.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Exterior Colors
  • Mysterious Blue w/White Roof
  • Clear White w/Red Roof
  • Inferno Red w/Black Roof
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Wild Orange
  • Inferno Red
  • Mysterious Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow Black
  • Alien 2
  • Clear White
  • Titanium Gray
  • Two-Tone Mysterious Blue w/White Roof and Mirrors
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray Two-Tone, cloth
  • Gray Two-Tone, leather
  • Black w/Red Accents and Stitching
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,400
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,400
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
