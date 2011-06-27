  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Soul ! Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.6/440.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sun & Soundyes
The Whole Shabangyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
EC Mirror Compass and Homelinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Sport Pedalsyes
Illuminated Scuff Plateyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique (Clear)yes
Rear Spoileryes
Mud Guardsyes
Chrome Mirror Capyes
Hood Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.3 cu.ft.
Length163.0 in.
Curb weight2714 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver
  • Fathom Blue
  • Shadow Black
  • Alien II
  • Inferno Red
  • Solar Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
