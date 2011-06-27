Used 2013 Kia Soul Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.5/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
iPod Cableyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Lightingyes
Illuminated Scuff Plateyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
16" Alloy Wheelyes
Mud Guardsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume126.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Molten
  • Moss
  • Dune
  • Titanium
  • Clear White
  • Alien
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
