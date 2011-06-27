Used 2015 Kia Soul EV + Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG105
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe120 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe105 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)120/92 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe92 mi.
Combined MPG105
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Paint Protection Film Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
EC Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Gray Stitch and Black Piping Interioryes
Carpeted Cargo Seatback Trayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Puddle Lampsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3289 lbs.
Gross weight4321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1032 lbs.
Angle of departure29.2 degrees
Length163.0 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caribbean Blue w/ Clear White Roof
  • Clear White
  • Titanium Gray
  • Shadow Black w/ Inferno Red Roof
Interior Colors
  • Gray two-tone, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
