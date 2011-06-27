  1. Home
2022 Kia Sorento SX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/495.6 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower281 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque311 lb-ft @ 1,700 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,348 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,500
Carpeted Floor Mats +$210
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Cargo Net +$50
Interior Lighting Kit +$450
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection +$115
Cargo Tray, Folding +$115
Cargo Cover +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Exterior Options
Cross Bars +$360
Bumper Applique Texture +$75
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$310
Tow Hitch PnP +$475
Side Step Bars +$690
Wheel Locks +$60
Illuminated Hatch Sill Plate +$350
Mud Guards +$115
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,120 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,468 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.3 in.
Length189.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,348 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Gravity Gray
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Wolf Gray
Interior Colors
  • Grey, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/45R20 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
