2022 Kia Sorento LX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.1/442.5 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower191 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,533 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,500
Cargo Net +$50
Interior Lighting Kit +$450
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection +$115
Carpeted Floor Mats +$210
Cargo Tray, Folding +$115
Cargo Cover +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Illuminated Scuff Plates +$310
Mud Guards +$115
Tow Hitch Wired +$475
Side Step Bars +$690
Wheel Locks +$60
Rear Bumper Protector +$120
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,935 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,468 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.7 in.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,533 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Gravity Gray
  • Passion Red
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Sparkling Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
