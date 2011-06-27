2022 Kia Sorento EX Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,390
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|389.4/513.3 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|281 hp @ 5,800 rpm
|Torque
|311 lb-ft @ 1,700 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.9 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,358 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Panoramic Sunroof Package
|+$1,300
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$1,500
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$210
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|+$350
|Cargo Net
|+$50
|Interior Lighting Kit
|+$450
|Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection
|+$115
|Cargo Tray, Folding
|+$115
|Cargo Cover
|+$190
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|Cross Bars
|+$360
|Bumper Applique Texture
|+$75
|Illuminated Scuff Plates
|+$310
|Tow Hitch PnP
|+$475
|Side Step Bars
|+$690
|Wheel Locks
|+$60
|Illuminated Hatch Sill Plate
|+$350
|Mud Guards
|+$115
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|16.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,999 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|121.3 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,357 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|Length
|189.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,358 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.8 in.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted/polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Related 2022 Kia Sorento EX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Dodge Viper 2000
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Nissan Murano 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2006
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2003
- Used Porsche 911 2006
- Used Toyota GR Supra 1995
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2008
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Lexus ES 300h
- 2022 Lexus ES 300h News
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2021 Passat
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2022 Subaru BRZ News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- 2021 Countryman
- Acura MDX 2020
Other models to consider
- 2021 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2021 Ram 3500
- 2021 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ram Promaster City
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2021 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- Ford F-150 2021
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2021
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2020
Latest updates on new cars
Recommended
- Ford Mustang 2000 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2000 Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2001 Coupe Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2001 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2002 Convertible Features Specs
Other models
- Used Nissan Quest in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Toyota Mirai in Petaluma, CA
- Used Kia Telluride in Vacaville, CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Allen, TX
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Federal Way, WA
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Brentwood, CA
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Pasco, WA
- Used Infiniti Ex in Malden, MA
- Used Hyundai Genesis in Tracy, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Cedar Park, TX
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Temecula, CA
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Brentwood, CA
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Hyundai Kona in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Ford Ecosport in Compton, CA
- Used Plymouth Prowler in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Gti in Meridian, ID
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Kia Rondo in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu-Limited in Wichita, KS
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Suffolk, VA
- Used Tesla Model-S in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Maple Grove, MN
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Canton, OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class in Cambridge, MA