2022 Kia Sorento Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LXLX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $400 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 10/04/2021
- $900 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 10/04/2021
- $400 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/04/2021
- $300 Customer Cash - Expires 10/04/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 10/04/2021
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $900
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 10/04/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $400
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 10/04/2021
Customer $ OfferRequirements and Restrictions:
Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase of a new Kia model. Must finance with KMF.
- Customer $ Offer
- $300
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 10/04/2021
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/04/2021
- Alternative APR - Expires 10/04/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Kia Motor Finance.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 1.9% 60 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 3.25% 72 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 4.25% 84 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 4.25% 75 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 2.5% 66 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 1.9% 48 09/08/2021 10/04/2021
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Kia Motor Finance.
Special APR Month term Start End 5.75% 75 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 4.75% 66 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 5.5% 72 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 4.5% 48 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 4.5% 36 09/08/2021 10/04/2021 4.5% 60 09/08/2021 10/04/2021
All 2022 Kia Sorento Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available