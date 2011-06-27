  1. Home
2022 Kia Sorento Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Kia Sorento

LX

LX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

  • Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $900
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

    Customer $ Offer

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase of a new Kia model. Must finance with KMF.

    Customer $ Offer
    $300
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    10/04/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Kia Motor Finance.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%3609/08/202110/04/2021
    1.9%6009/08/202110/04/2021
    3.25%7209/08/202110/04/2021
    4.25%8409/08/202110/04/2021
    4.25%7509/08/202110/04/2021
    2.5%6609/08/202110/04/2021
    1.9%4809/08/202110/04/2021

    Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Kia Motor Finance.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    5.75%7509/08/202110/04/2021
    4.75%6609/08/202110/04/2021
    5.5%7209/08/202110/04/2021
    4.5%4809/08/202110/04/2021
    4.5%3609/08/202110/04/2021
    4.5%6009/08/202110/04/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
