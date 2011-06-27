2021 Kia Sorento SX Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,790
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|371.7/495.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|311 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|281 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.9 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Interior Lighting Kit
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|EC Mirror w/HomeLink
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Cargo Tray, Folding
|yes
|Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protection
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Cross Bars
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|Illuminated Scuff Plates
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Side Step Bars
|yes
|Transverse Panels, Illuminated
|yes
|Tow Hitch PnP
|yes
|Bumper Applique Texture
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4120 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5468 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|16.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1348 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Length
|189.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.8 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|255/45R20 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
