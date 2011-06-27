  1. Home
2021 Kia Sorento EX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)389.4/513.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Torque311 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,990
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Panoramic Sunroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,990
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Interior Lighting Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
EC Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Tray, Foldingyes
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protectionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,990
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,990
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Wheel Locksyes
Side Step Barsyes
Transverse Panels, Illuminatedyes
Tow Hitch PnPyes
Bumper Applique Textureyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3999 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Maximum payload1358 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.9 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Gravity Gray
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Passion Red
  • Crystal Beige
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Grey, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,990
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

