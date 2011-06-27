  1. Home
2020 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)394.8/488.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,890
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,890
LX Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,890
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,890
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Net Envelopeyes
Interior Light Kityes
Cargo Matyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Cargo Net Flooryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,890
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Mud Guards (Front and Rear)yes
Washer Heateryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Cross Bars - Standard Roofyes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Side Step Barsyes
Tow Hitch 2.4Lyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3953 lbs.
Gross weight5490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1537 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume154.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Dragon Brown
  • Passion Red
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Gravity Gray
  • Imperial Blue
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Sangria
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige, cloth
  • Satin Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,890
P235/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,890
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
