2019 Kia Sorento EX Sport Features & Specs

Overview
$34,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$34,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$34,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.2/488.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$34,990
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$34,990
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$34,990
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$34,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$34,990
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$34,990
Cargo Mat (7 seat)yes
Bumper Appliqueyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Net Envelopeyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)yes
Cargo Net Flooryes
Instrumentation
$34,990
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$34,990
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
$34,990
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$34,990
Mud Guards (Front and Rear)yes
Washer Heateryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Cross Bars - Standard Roofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Side Step Barsyes
Tow Hitch (3.3L)yes
Cross Bars - Pano Roofyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
$34,990
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Gross weight5489 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1521 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume154.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
$34,990
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Passion Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Sangria
  • Dragon Brown
  • Gravity Gray
  • Imperial Blue
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige, leather
  • Satin Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$34,990
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$34,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$34,990
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
