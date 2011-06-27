  1. Home
Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)394.8/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,990
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,990
LX Cool and Connected Packageyes
LX Convenience Packageyes
LX Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,990
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Cargo Tray (7 seat)yes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,990
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Washer Heateryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Cross Bars (Standard Roof)yes
Side Step Barsyes
Tow Hitch (2.4L)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Maximum cargo capacity73.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Gross weight5159 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1319 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume146.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Blaze Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige, cloth
  • Satin Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,990
P235/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
