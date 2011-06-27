  1. Home
Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,300
See Sorento Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,300
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,300
EX Advanced Touring Packageyes
Premium Package (V6)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Cargo Tray (7 seat)yes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Carpeted Floor Mats (7 seat)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Tow Hitch (2.0T/3.3L)yes
Washer Heateryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Cross Bars (Standard Roof)yes
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Side Step Barsyes
Cross Bars (Panoramic Sunroof)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Gross weight5489 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1521 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume154.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Walnut
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Titanium Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Blaze Blue
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Remington Red
  • Sangria
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,300
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
